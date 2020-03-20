Man spreading fake news about Budapest lockdown caught

Bence Gaál

Staff members of the Cyber Crime Division of the National Bureau for Investigations, Rapid Response Police Unit identified the YouTuber whose video blog first featured the unfounded rumor that the Operational Group was preparing to lock down Budapest, according to a report by kormany.hu.

The uploader was apprehended by the police. Authorities searched his home in Budapest, seizing computer equipment and 5.64 grams of suspected narcotic plant derivatives.

The 30-year old man was interrogated due to the suspected commission of the endangerment of public security. He admitted to uploading the content in question.

