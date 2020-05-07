Lockdown spurs online shopper growth

MTI – Econews

About 50,000 Hungarians became active online shoppers between the middle of March and the end of April, when lockdown measures were introduced to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing data by economic research company GKI.

Photo by Tero Vesalainen/Shuttestock.com

The additions brought the total number of active online shoppers to 3,350,000, GKI said, adding that the scale of growth would have required a period of eight months last year.

Increased online shopping has brought express delivery companiesʼ package volume close to levels usually only seen around the holidays.

Online retailersʼ first-quarter gross sales climbed 21.4% to HUF 149.6 billion from the same period a year earlier, GKI said. Order numbers were up 15.9% at 9,900,000.

GKI augured an increase of as much as 35% for online sales in Q2.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.

