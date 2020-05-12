Lockdown lifts farmgate prices in March

Farmgate prices in Hungary rose 10.3% year-on-year in March, climbing at the fastest rate in years as the country went into a lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, state news wire MTI reports citing fresh data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).
Prices of animals and animal products climbed 17.4% and crop prices were up 6.7%.
Live animal prices jumped 23.2% from a year earlier. Prices of animal products such as milk and eggs rose 6%.
Cereal prices were flat but prices of industrial crops jumped 24.5%. Fruit prices rocketed 45.7% while vegetable prices fell 8.3%.
In the first quarter, farm gate prices increased 6.2% from the same period of last year.
Agricultural input prices rose just 0.4%, causing terms of trade to improve by 5.8% during the period. Among input prices, prices of veterinary drugs increased the most, rising 5.8%, while fertilizer prices dropped 10.1%.
In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.