Lockdown causes guest nights to plunge in March

MTI – Econews

Guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary dropped 64.6% year-on-year to 697,000 in March because of a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The number of guest nights spent by foreign visitors declined by 68.1% to 316,000. The number spent by domestic travelers fell 61% to 381,000.

Hungary closed its borders to foreign travelers, with some exceptions, from March 17.

Revenue of commercial accommodations slipped 59.7% to HUF 14 billion during the period.

In January-March, guest nights dropped 18.7% to 4,149,000 as the number of guest nights spent by foreigners fell 17.7% to 2,120,000 and the number of guest nights spent by domestic tourists was down 19.7% at 2,029,000. Revenue of commercial accommodations fell 11.4% to HUF 82 bln.

