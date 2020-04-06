Linde Gáz aids coronavirus fight as ʼcriticalʼ company

Bence Gaál

Linde Gáz, one of the businesses on the list of companies providing critical services during the coronavirus pandemic in Hungary, now fulfills several urgent tasks in fighting the outbreak, aiding numerous healthcare institutions.

Linde, one of the largest industrial and medical gas producers in the country, was added to the list of essential companies last week. As a result, it now receives support from the Hungarian Army in securing its priority tasks of production, transportation, and organization of medical oxygen supply.

The gas company holds daily consultations with the authorities of the government and leaders of various hospitals to be prepared for the upcoming mass stage of the epidemic.

Linde is installing the full medical oxygen and compressed air gas network for the newly built mobile epidemic hospital in Kiskunhalas with 150 beds, and for the Magyar Imre Hospital in Ajka, which can take care of 400 patients.

Further installation works are ongoing to expand the infrastructure of the medical gas supply of Korányi Pulmonology Institute, the Budai Egészségközpont, the St. Margaret Hospital in Budapest, St. Pantaleon Hospital in Dunaújváros, Markusovszky Hospital in Szombathely and St. Rafael Hospital in Zalaegerszeg.

In addition, Linde will increase the medical gas capacity of 20 other healthcare institutions around the country. The company has been rearranging its resources to supply the healthcare facilities as a priority, to be able to provide medical gas installation within an extraordinary timeframe of two weeks. Normally, the installation process would take months, the press release notes.

Managing director Andreas Müller says that Linde is well-prepared to safely and reliably provide critical medical services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to their long-standing tradition and know-how in the production and supply of medical and industrial gases.

"We stand with our fellow healthcare providers - doctors, nurses, caregivers and clinical staff who provide an excellent standard of care to patients nationwide," Müller says.

According to Ákos Hegedüs, director of healthcare services, the demand for oxygen in epidemic hospitals is expected to increase about five to ten times the average usage, based on international experiences.

"This amount can be produced based on the current information available and we do not expect a shortage of our supply," he comments.

The press release notes that based on the recommendation of the Hungarian Industrial Gas Association (MIGSZ), it has been decided that industrial gas cylinders can be used for medical purposes during an epidemic, after the appropriate cleaning and licensing processes. The measure significantly increases the number of oxygen cylinders available in Hungary.