Koronavirus.gov.hu suffers web traffic overload attack

BBJ

For a short while yesterday, the government coronavirus information portal koronavirus.gov.hu was not available due to a web traffic overload attack initiated from an outside source, government website kormany.hu reports, citing a statement by Csaba Dömötör, the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister.

Image: Shutterstock.com

According to the report, the National Infocommunications Provider and the National Institute for Cyber Security will investigate the attack, and file a report with the police after identifying the source.

"Whoever may be responsible for this attack, they must be aware that, beyond consequences under criminal law, there are human lives at stake," Dömötör’s statement posted on Facebook reads.