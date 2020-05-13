Karácsony makes recommendations for easing lockdown in capital

MTI – Econews

Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony has published recommendations to municipal and central government leaders on measures that could support lifting the lockdown in the capital, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Pixabay

The 15-page document, entitled "Budapest Restart", was posted on the website koronavirus.budapest.hu on Wednesday.

Summarising the eight-point program in a message on his Facebook page, Karácsony said the government should continue mass testing and make results public; allow sick-leave for anyone with even minor symptoms; prohibit people from leaving hospital without testing negative for the coronavirus; and stagger start times for work and school to avoid congestion.

He advised city leaders to continue testing, and to open more public spaces to pedestrians and cyclists, as well as to catering businesses. He also urged the use of smartphone applications to prevent overcrowding and the mandatory use of masks.

