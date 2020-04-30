Ikea to reopen stores in Hungary

remember me
Swedish home furnishings retailer Ikea will reopen its stores in Hungary on May 5, the company told Hungarian news agency MTI on Wednesday.
Ikea stores in Hungary have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 21.
Ikea said its outlets will be open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day, in line with the current regulations, with a maximum of 500 people allowed in the stores at the same time.
In addition to a number of hygiene measures, food will not be sold for consumption on-site and the play areas will not open either.
