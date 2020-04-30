Ikea to reopen stores in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Swedish home furnishings retailer Ikea will reopen its stores in Hungary on May 5, the company told Hungarian news agency MTI on Wednesday.

Photo by Peter Gudella / Shutterstock.com

Ikea stores in Hungary have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 21.

Ikea said its outlets will be open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day, in line with the current regulations, with a maximum of 500 people allowed in the stores at the same time.

In addition to a number of hygiene measures, food will not be sold for consumption on-site and the play areas will not open either.