Hungaryʼs Easter traditions might be put on hold

Hungaryʼs emergency curfew is in effect until April 11, next Saturday, but a decision from Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on whether it will remain in force or will be relaxed is due to be announced on Wednesday (April 8). The decision will have implications for the way Easter is celebrated.
Under the current rules, the usual Hungarian Easter traditions, such as the "sprinkling" of women by men will be possible only among those living in the same household, the Operational Group points out.
Speaking at the daily briefing, Alexandra Szentkirályi asked everyone to stay at home and to continue practicing social distancing.
