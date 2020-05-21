Hungaryʼs coronavirus cases reach 3,641

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,641, up 43 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has risen to 473, up three compared to yesterday.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries has increased by 55, standing at 1,509.

According to the website, there are 1,659 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at the moment. Approximately 45% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 510 of all active cases require hospitalization, with 27 of them requiring ventilation.



So far, 147,511 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,103 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,726. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 500 cases, followed by Fejér County (363 cases).

