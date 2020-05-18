Hungaryʼs coronavirus cases reach 3,535

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,535, up 26 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has increased to 462, after the passing of 11 elderly, chronically ill patients.

Recoveries stand at 1,400, up four compared to yesterday.



According to the website, there are 1,673 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at the moment. Approximately 45% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The number of people requiring hospitalization has increased slightly to 568, with 46 patients requiring ventilation.

So far, 137,243 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 10,388 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,681. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 476 cases, followed by Fejér County (359 cases).

