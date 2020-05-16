Hungaryʼs coronavirus cases reach 3,473

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,473, up 56 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Fatalities have increased to 448, after the passing of six chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries stands at 1,371, up 84 compared to yesterday.

According to the website, there are 1,654 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at the moment. Approximately 56% of these cases are located either in Budapest or Pest County.

The number of people requiring hospitalization has decreased to 570, with 45 patients requiring ventilation.

So far, 131,429 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 10,742 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,655. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 467 cases, followed by Fejér County (355 cases).

