Hungaryʼs coronavirus cases hit 3,713

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,713, up 33 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has increased to 482, after the passing of six more elderly patients with preexisting medical conditions.

The number of recoveries now stands at 1,655, up from 1,587 yesterday.

There are 1,576 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment. About 43% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Out of all active cases, 462 require hospitalization, with 21 patients requiring ventilation.

So far, 159,260 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,704 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,765. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 516 cases, followed by Fejér County (366 cases).