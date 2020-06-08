Hungaryʼs confirmed coronavirus cases reach 4,014

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 4,014, up six compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll has increased to 548, after the passing of two more chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,284.

There are 1,182 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment, according to the website. About 41% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 385 patients require hospitalization, with 21 people requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 210,749 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 9,665 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,906. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 584 cases, followed by Fejér County (374 cases)