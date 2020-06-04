Hungaryʼs confirmed coronavirus cases reach 3,954

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,954, up 23 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

All new cases are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities stands at 539, up five compared to yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,205, up 15 compared to yesterday.

There are 1,210 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary at the moment, according to the website. About 41% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 416 patients require hospitalization, with 24 people requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 195,894 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 10,985 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,880. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 567 cases, followed by Fejér County (371 cases).