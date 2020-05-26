Hungaryʼs active COVID-19 cases dip below 1,500

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,771, up 15 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu. At the same time, the number of active patients has dropped below 1,500.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All 15 new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities stands at 499, up eight compared to yesterday.

On the other hand, the number of recovered patients has increased massively, from 1,711 to 1836.

Due to the bump in recoveries, active cases have decreased to 1,436 from 1,554 yesterday. About 41% of these cases are located in Budapest.

Some 436 patients require hospitalization, with 27 people requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 166,263 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,611 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,789. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 531 cases, followed by Fejér County (368 cases).