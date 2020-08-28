Hungaryʼs active coronavirus cases up 13% in a single day

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 1,138, up from 1,008 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

About 39% of these cases are in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by 132 to 5,511, the largest single-day increase since April.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,757, up 23 compared to yesterday.

The death toll remains at 614.

Some 78 patients are currently hospitalized, seven of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 414,645 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 8,008 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,398. Pest County is the second most affected, with 793 cases, followed by Fejér County (413 cases).