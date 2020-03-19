Hungary works to ensure smooth flow of freight traffic

MTI – Econews

Hungary will continue to do everything in its power to ensure the smooth passage of freight transport, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told state news wire MTI on Thursday, after consulting with his Czech, Slovak and Austrian colleagues.

Photo by Milos Muller/Shutterstock.com

The efforts are necessary to ensure store shelves are stocked and economies can continue to operate, Szijjártó said.

He said Austria had agreed to take measures to prevent passenger traffic from obstructing lorry traffic by separating the two at the country’s border with Hungary.

Hungary is allowing workers from Romania and Bulgaria returning home via Austria to pass through the country in convoys at night, stopping only at designated petrol stations.

The minister said three border crossings on the border with Slovakia had been designated for lorry traffic.

He added that an agreement had been reached with Slovakian authorities on regulating crossings by private individuals between the two countries. He noted that some neighboring communities along the border have extremely close ties.

At a daily press briefing on Thursday, Tibor Lakatos, who manages the command center of the group coordinating Hungary’s response to the coronavirus, said Hungarian and Slovak nationals who can show they work at employers within 30 km of the border will be allowed passage between the two countries.

