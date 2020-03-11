Hungary to start coronavirus screening at Schengen land crossings

MTI – Econews

Hungarian authorities will start screening people crossing the land border along the Schengen frontier for coronavirus, the head of the control center of the body established to coordinate the countryʼs coronavirus response said at a press briefing yesterday, according to state news wire MTI.

Image by WIkimedia Commons

Tibor Lakatos said the ad hoc body is recommending the cancellation of events planned to mark the March 15 national holiday.

He said Hungarians returning from Italy should self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, even if they have no symptoms of infection.

He also asked people over the age of 60 to stay away from crowds.