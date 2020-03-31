Hungary to release broader data range for COVID-19 deaths

MTI – Econews

Hungary will start publishing details of COVID-19 deaths in the country on the governmentʼs official website for news on the pandemic - koronavirus.gov.hu - from Tuesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The site will now show the age, gender and underlying health condition(s) of those who have died of the disease, the Coronavirus Press Center said on the governmentʼs website.

Until now, only the number of COVID-19 deaths has been displayed on the site, although some other details of the deceased have been mentioned in koronavirus.gov.hu releases.

The site may be offline for a few hours on Tuesday as the new data is added. The press center said a breakdown of coronavirus data by county would also be published soon on the site.

The center also noted that the actual number of those infected with the novel coronavirus in Hungary could be many times that of the identified number of cases as there is group spread in the country.

