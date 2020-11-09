Hungary to go into lockdown to contain pandemic

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government will introduce further restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus from midnight on Tuesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a video posted on his Facebook page, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Orbán said a curfew will be imposed between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

All gatherings will be banned.

Restaurants will be closed.

Shops and hair-dressers will be closed from 7 p.m.

Hotels will not be allowed to receive tourists, only business travelers.

There will be a general ban on events.

Family events may be attended by no more than 10 people.

Sports events will be held behind closed doors.

At schools, digital teaching will be introduced from the 9th grade. There will also be digital teaching in higher education and student hostels will be closed.

Kindergartens and primary schools will remain open, and teachers will be tested for the virus weekly.

Leisure facilities such as gyms, swimming pools, museums, and zoos will be closed.

Hospital workers will also be tested weekly for the virus.

At hotels, 80% of the bookings accepted by November 8 will refunded by the state in the first 30 days following the introduction of the measures. The condition for this is that employees must be retained and they must receive their pay.

Restaurants and leisure facilities will not have to pay payroll taxes for these 30 days and the state will cover 50% of the workersʼ pay as long as the employees are retained and receive their pay.

The measures will remain in effect for 30 days, which can be extended if necessary.