Hungary to get Sputnik V samples soon

MTI – Econews

Hungary will get samples of Russiaʼs Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine within a week and a half, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on public television late Wednesday.

Image by Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Szijjártó told news channel M1 that interim trial results show Sputnik V is 92% effective.

Hungaryʼs government is in advanced talks on acquiring the vaccine, he added.

He said small-scale deliveries of the vaccine could arrive in Hungary in December for clinical tests, and large-scale deliveries could start in the second half of January.

Szijjártó said a Hungarian company that produces flu vaccines would participate at talks he would hold with Russiaʼs minister of industry and trade on Friday. He added that the question of whether that company can produce the Russian vaccine in Hungary could be answered by the middle or the end of the coming week.