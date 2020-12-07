Hungary to get documentation on Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

MTI – Econews

Hungary will get documentation on a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine within days, state secretary Tamás Menczer said in a message posted on Facebook, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by BaLL LunLa / Shutterstock.com

Hungary is in contact with three Chinese vaccine makers: two privately-owned and one state-owned, Menczer said. The state-owned company is at a more advanced stage and plans mass immunization this year, he added.

Hungary could consider purchasing the vaccine after a study of the documentation by experts at the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYEI), he said.

The National Public Health Centre (NKK) will also weigh in on the matter, he added.