Hungary to get COVID-19 vaccine from Russia

MTI – Econews

Russia will start small-scale deliveries of a COVID-19 vaccine to Hungary in December, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Thursday, after speaking with Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko by phone, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

In a video message posted on his Facebook page, Szijjártó said large-scale deliveries of the Russian vaccine could start in the second or third week of January.

Hungary could get Chinese vaccine for testing

According to a video message posted on social media by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade state secretary Tamás Menczer, Hungary could get samples of a COVID-19 vaccine from a Chinese producer for testing.

Getting the samples would be "a leap forward" as it would allow a potential coronavirus vaccine to be examined by Hungarian experts, Menczer said.

He added that talks are ongoing with three vaccine makers in China, as well as ones in Russia and Israel.