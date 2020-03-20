Hungary telecoms networks holding up to increased demand

MTI – Econews

The National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) on Thursday said the countryʼs telecommunications networks are holding up to increased demand as Hungarians work and learn from home because of the coronavirus, state news wire MTI reports.

The authority said it is monitoring the situation continuously and working with service providers to ensure users the same quality of service.

The NMHH noted that the Body of the European Regulators of Electronic Communications (BEREC) and the European Commission issued a joint statement on Thursday on how to cope with the increased traffic load due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEREC is setting up a special process in order to monitor the situation and be ready to respond to any crisis of supply on the telecom network.

"Pursuant to the Open Internet Regulation...operators are authorized to apply exceptional traffic management measures, inter alia, to prevent impending network congestion and to mitigate the effects of exceptional or temporary network congestion, always under the condition that equivalent categories of traffic are treated equally," according to the statement.