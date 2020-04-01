Hungary takes delivery of more protective equipment by air

MTI – Econews

Six aircraft are scheduled to deliver personal protective equipment to Budapest on Wednesday, including 12 million face masks, 30,000 overalls and 200,000 face shields from China, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in a post on his Facebook page, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

A complete face mask production line is also due to be delivered on Wednesday, ensuring a continuous supply in the coming weeks and months, Szijjártó said.

In the coming days, more than 10 aircraft are scheduled to arrive in Hungary, delivering ventilators and personal protective equipment, he added.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.