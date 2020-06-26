Hungary supports extraordinary UN GA session on COVID-19

Bence Gaál

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary supports the convening of an extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly to discuss the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as initiated by the Azerbaijani government, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

Photo by Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Szijjártó wrote on Facebook that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had informed him of the initiative by phone.

"Handling the global pandemic is a global task, and it would be good to coordinate measures, which would enable us to assist each other in certain cases," Szijjártó explained. "We could, for instance, coordinate the establishment of strategic capacities, and the production and development of the equipment required for healthcare protection."

The minister wrote that Hungary has informed the UN Secretary-General about its support for the initiative.