Hungary registers 2nd highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 1,296, up from 1,138 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu. The number of new cases registered represents the second-highest daily increase in confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

About 40% of active cases are located in Budapest.



The total number of confirmed cases has grown by 158 to 5,669.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,759, up two compared to yesterday.

The death toll remains at 614.

Some 90 patients are currently hospitalized, seven of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 417,890 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 8,191 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,468. Pest County is the second most affected, with 823 cases, followed by Fejér County (415 cases).