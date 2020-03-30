Hungary now has 447 confirmed coronavirus cases

Bence Gaál

Hungary now has 447 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 408 yesterday, according to government coronavirus information website koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities stands at 15, after the passing of two elderly patients. Both victims were more than 90 years old, suffering from underlying medical conditions.

So far, 34 patients have recovered. Some 73 people are in quarantine at the moment.

The number of tests conducted has increased to 13,301, up from 12,148 yesterday.

