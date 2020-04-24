Hungary now has 2,383 COVID-19 cases

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,383, up 99 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The coronavirus death toll in Hungary has reached 250, after the passing of 11 more elderly patients with underlying medical conditions.

The number of those who have successfully recovered now stands at 401, up from 390 yesterday.

To date, 58,251 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine remains at 10,942.

Budapest is still the most infected area of the entire country, with the number of cases reaching 1,221. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 329 cases, followed by Fejér county (240 cases). The following counties have 50 or more cases of coronavirus: Győr-Moson-Sopron (74), Komárom-Esztergom (67), Csongrád (60), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (54), and Veszprém (50).

