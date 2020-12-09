Hungary launches registration for COVID-19 vaccination

MTI – Econews

Registration for vaccination against the novel coronavirus has started on the website vakcinainfo.gov.hu, the countryʼs chief medical officer said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Andreas Prott / Shutterstock.com

Dr. Cecília Müller said registration involves providing oneʼs name, address, health insurance number, telephone number, and e-mail address. Contact information will be used to inform those who register where and when they can be vaccinated, she added.

The registration aims to gauge demand for the vaccine, she said. It will not be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, rather healthcare and other frontline workers along with Hungarians with chronic illnesses will have priority, she added.

Hungaryʼs government has said it will make COVID-19 vaccine available to anybody who wants it free of charge. The country is in talks with vaccine producers in Russia, China, and Israel, and has signed up for the European Unionʼs joint vaccine orders.

Dr. Müller said Hungary has pre-ordered 17.5 million doses of vaccine from various producers.

She said people would not get a choice of which vaccine to be inoculated with.