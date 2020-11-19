Hungary has pre-orders for 12 mln vaccine doses from AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer

MTI – Econews

Hungary has pre-orders for about 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, Janssen, and Pfizer, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Hungary has pre-orders for 3,270,000 doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca, for 4,360,000 from Janssen, and for 4,439,000 from Pfizer, he said.

Hungary is also in talks on getting vaccines developed in Russia, China and Israel, he added.