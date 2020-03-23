Hungary gets protective gear from China

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government took delivery of a shipment of almost 11 tonnes of personal protective equipment from China on Monday, the Innovation and Technology Ministry told state news wire MTI.

Illustration by Shutterstock.com

The more than 30,000 pieces of protective clothing and 82,000 surgical masks were delivered on an aircraft of Hungarian low-fare carrier Wizz Air that arrived in Budapest from Shanghai.

The order was placed by Semmelweis University, Hungaryʼs flagship medical school, and contracted by the Innovation and Technology Ministry.

The protective gear will be used mainly by healthcare workers, MTI says.

In addition, representatives of the Hungarian branch of China Construction Bank (Europe) have donated 20,000 surgical masks to the state healthcare sector supplier.

The masks were delivered by truck from Paris to the State Healthcare Supply Center (ÁEEK) on Monday.

China Construction Bank, the worldʼs second-biggest bank by assets, earlier announced plans to open a branch in Hungary this year. The branch will operate under the auspices of China Construction Bank (Europe) S.A., based in Luxembourg.