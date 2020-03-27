Hungary gets healthcare equipment from Turkic Council

Bence Gaál

Hungary has turned to the Turkic Council to procure protective healthcare equipment, and has already received assistance from Turkey and Uzbekistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

"Within the field of healthcare, one of the most important tasks with relation to protecting against the coronavirus pandemic is that there should be sufficient protective equipment", Szijjártó emphasized.

He pointed out that Hungary has ordered large quantities of equipment from China, from where hundreds of tons of equipment will be arriving in the upcoming days and weeks.

"In addition, a few days ago we also turned to the Turkic Council, and after Turkey authorized the shipment of eight tons of textiles to Hungary for the production of face masks, today Uzbekistan is sending us a total of 150,000 protective face masks," he added.

Szijjártó thanked the Turkish and Uzbekistani government for their assistance.

According to a Facebook post by the minister, he received a letter from Uzbekistani Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov that said, "As a friendly country and a partner member state in the Turkic Council, Uzbekistan is standing by Hungary in these difficult times."

