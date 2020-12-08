Hungary extends COVID-19 curfew for another month

MTI – Econews

Hungary is extending an evening curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus for another month, until January 11, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on his Facebook page, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Orbán said epidemiological experts, professors, and scientists with whom he had consulted had "uniformly" recommended keeping restrictions, set to expire on December 11, in place.

A decision on keeping the curfew and other restrictions in force was taken by the Operative Corps, the body coordinating Hungaryʼs response to the pandemic, early Monday, he said.

An exception to the curfew - in force between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day - could be made on Christmas Eve, but a decision on the matter will not be taken until December 21, he said.

No exception will be made for New Yearʼs Eve, he added.

The PM said registration for vaccination against the coronavirus would start on Tuesday.

"We are working to see Hungary is among the first to get access to the vaccine," he said.

"We are negotiating with everybody, taking into account neither politics nor the interests of multinational companies competing against each other. The only thing that matters is getting the vaccine as quickly and as safely as possible to Hungarians," he added.