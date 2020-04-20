Hungary COVID-19 cases reach 1,984

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 1,984, up 68 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The number of fatalities stands at 199, up 10 since yesterday.

So far, some 267 people have successfully recovered from the virus, up from 250 yesterday.

Some 811 of the active cases are currently in hospital, with 60 of them requiring ventilation.

To date, 48,057 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. 11,240 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Budapest remains the most infected area of the entire country, with cases reaching 1,002. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 286 cases, followed by Fejér county (159 cases). The following counties have more than 50 cases: Győr-Moson-Sopron (64), Csongrád (57), and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (53).

