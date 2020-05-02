Hungary coronavirus cases rise to 2,942

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,942, up 79 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has risen to 335, up 12 compared to yesterday.

The number of recoveries stands at 625, representing a daily increase of 16.

Some 1,008 patients are currently hospitalized, with 52 of them requiring ventilation.

So far, 79,551 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine stands at 10,754.

Budapest is still the most infected area of the entire country, with the number of cases reaching 1,448. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 394 cases, followed by Fejér county (298 cases). The following counties have 50 or more cases of coronavirus: Komárom-Esztergom (121), Zala (115), Csongrád (98), Győr-Moson-Sopron (79), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (65), and Veszprém (58).

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.