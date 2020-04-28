Hungary coronavirus cases rise to 2,649

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,649, up 66 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

According to the website, 11 more elderly patients with underlying medical conditions have passed away, bringing the total number of fatalities to 291.

Recoveries have reached 516, up 18 compared to yesterday.

Some 976 patients are currently hospitalized, with 49 of them requiring ventilation.

To date, 67,172 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine stands at 9,889.

Budapest remains the most infected area of the entire country, with the number of cases reaching 1,305. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 358 cases, followed by Fejér county (265 cases). The following counties have 50 or more cases of coronavirus: Komárom-Esztergom (92), Csongrád (89), Zala (89), Győr-Moson-Sopron (77), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (62), and Veszprém (56).

