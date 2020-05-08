Hungary coronavirus cases reach 3,178

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,178, up 28 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has grown to 392 after the passing of nine elderly, chronically ill patients.

With 64 more people declared healthy, the total number of recoveries stands at 865.

There are currently 1,921 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

A total of 1,132 people are hospitalized at the moment, with 74 of them requiring ventilation.

So far, 99,058 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine stands at 11,036.

Looking at all diagnosed cases so far, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,552. Pest county continues is still the second most affected, with 420 cases, followed by Fejér county (312 cases).

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.