Hungary coronavirus cases reach 3,111

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,111, up 46 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.



The number of fatalities has increased to 373, up 10 compared to yesterday.



On the other hand, the number of recoveries has grown by 50, to 759.



There are 1,979 active COVID-19 cases in the country as a whole.



Some 964 people are currently hospitalized, with 50 of them requiring ventilation.

So far, 86,743 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine stands at 10,628.



Looking at all diagnosed cases so far, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,528. Pest county continues to be the second most affected, with 410 cases, followed by Fejér county (310 cases).

