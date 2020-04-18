Hungary coronavirus cases reach 1,834

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 1,834, up 71 since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 172, up 16 compared to yesterday. All 16 patients were suffering from an underlying medical condition. The number of fatalities at the Pesti út Elderly Care Home has increased to 21.

So far, 231 people have recovered from COVID-19, up from 207 yesterday.

Out of all active cases, 829 are currently hospitalized, and 601 require ventilation.

Some 12,150 people are currently in compulsory two-week home quarantine. A total of 43,901 coronavirus tests have been carried out at accredited laboratories until now.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 929 cases. Pest county is the second most infected with 264 cases, followed by Fejér county (141 cases). There are more than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Győr-Moson-Sopron (63), Csongrád (55), and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (52) counties.

