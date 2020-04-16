Hungary coronavirus cases reach 1,652

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 1,652, up 73 since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities stands at 142, after the passing of eight more patients. Most of yesterdayʼs victims suffered from underlying medical conditions, according to the website.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries has increased to 199, up seven since yesterday.

Some 12,737 people are currently in compulsory two-week home quarantine. A total of 38,489 coronavirus tests have been carried out at accredited laboratories until now.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 805 cases. Pest county is the second most infected area with 249 cases, followed by Fejér county (122 cases). There are more than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Győr-Moson-Sopron (62), Csongrád (52), and Borsod-Abaőj-Zemplén (50) counties.

