Hungary coronavirus cases hit 2,500

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,500, up 57 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has grown to 272, up 10 from yesterday. The 10 latest victims were all chronically ill, according to the website.

The total number of recoveries has reached 485, up 27 compared to yesterday.

Out of the active cases, 927 are currently in hospital, with 56 of them requiring ventilation.

To date, 63,505 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine remains is still 9,589.

Budapest remains the most infected area of the entire country, with the number of cases reaching 1,274. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 350 cases, followed by Fejér county (251 cases). The following counties have 50 or more cases of coronavirus: Győr-Moson-Sopron (75), Komárom-Esztergom (72), Csongrád (63), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (62), and Veszprém (54).

