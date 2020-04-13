Hungary coronavirus cases climb to 1,458

Bence Gaál

Hungary now has 1,458 confirmed coronavirus cases, 48 more than yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The total number of fatalities has increased by 10, bringing the total to 109. On the other hand, a total of 120 people have managed to successfully recover from the virus so far, up two since yesterday.

Some 15,333 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine. A total of 34,819 coronavirus tests have been carried out until now.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 703 cases. Pest county is still the second most infected area with 214 cases, followed by Fejér county (102 cases).

