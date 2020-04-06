Hungary confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 744

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has reached 744, up 11 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

Four patients with underlying medical conditions have passed away, increasing the coronavirus death toll to 38. The age of the four latest victims varied between 61 years and 94 years.

The total number of recoveries stands at 67, up one since yesterday.

Some 13,325 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine. So far, 22,282 coronavirus tests have been conducted.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 317 cases, followed by Pest county (142). The third most infected region in the country is still Győr-Moson-Sopron county, with 34 cases.

