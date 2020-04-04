Hungary confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 678

Bence Gaál

The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Hungary has grown to 678, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

According to the website, the number of fatalities has increased to 32, up six since yesterday. All victims suffered from underlying medical conditions, and five of them were above 77 years of age.

The number of recoveries stands at 58. At the moment, some 11,399 people are in compulsory home quarantine. So far, 19,424 tests have been conducted.

Budapest remains the most highly infected area with 291 cases, followed by Pest county (134). The third most infected region in Hungary is Győr-Moson-Sopron county, with 33 cases.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.