Hungary confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 2,775

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,775, up 48 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of victims has increased to 312, up 12 compared to yesterday.

Some 45 former patients were declared healthy yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 581.

Currently, 998 people are hospitalized, with 54 of them requiring ventilation.

To date, 72,951 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine stands at 10,199.

Budapest remains the most infected area of the entire country, with the number of cases reaching 1,368. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 375 cases, followed by Fejér county (271 cases). The following counties have 50 or more cases of coronavirus: Zala (103), Komárom-Esztergom (101), Csongrád (97), Győr-Moson-Sopron (77), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (63), and Veszprém (58).

