Hungary confirmed coronavirus cases reach 733

Bence Gaál

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Hungary has increased to 733, up 55 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has grown by two, now standing at 34. The two latest victims were both above 80 years of age. On the other hand, eight more patients have been declared healthy since yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 66

Currently, some 13,435 people are in compulsory home quarantine. So far, 21,250 coronavirus tests have been conducted.

Budapest is still the most highly infected area with 313 cases, followed by Pest county (142). The third most infected region in the country is Győr-Moson-Sopron county, with 34 cases.

