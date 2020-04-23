Hungary confirmed coronavirus cases reach 2,284

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,284, up 116 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by SamaraHeisz5/Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has risen to 239, up from 225 yesterday. According to the website, the latest victims were elderly and suffered from underlying medical conditions.

Recoveries have increased significantly, now standing at 390, up from 295 yesterday.

Some 850 patients currently require hospitalization, with 61 of them requiring ventilation.

To date, 55,390 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine has decreased to 10,942.

Budapest remains the most infected area of the entire country, with the number of cases reaching 1,173. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 317 cases, followed by Fejér county (213 cases). The following counties have more than 50 cases: Győr-Moson-Sopron (72), Komárom-Esztergom (64), Csongrád (57), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (53), and Veszprém (50).

