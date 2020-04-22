Hungary confirmed coronavirus cases reach 2,168

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has reached 2,168, up 70 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities now stands at 225, after the passing of 12 elderly patients with underlying medical conditions.

So far, some 295 people have successfully recovered from the virus, up eight compared to yesterday.

Some 825 patients currently require hospitalization, with 63 of them requiring ventilation.

To date, 52,702 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine has decreased to 11,049.



Budapest remains the most infected area of the entire country, with the number cases reaching 1,113. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 305 cases, followed by Fejér county (181 cases). The following counties have more than 50 cases: Győr-Moson-Sopron (75), Csongrád (57), and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (53).

